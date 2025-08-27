/From Dirty Dancing to Say Anything: Best 80s romance films to binge

1980 gave us of the best romance films ever made, from Dirty Dancing to Say Anything, this list has something for everyone. So here are 8 must-watch romance films from the era.
The 1980s were an unforgettable decade for romance films, delivering heartfelt stories that combined charm, humour, and undeniable chemistry. These movies continue to resonate with audiences today. Whether you’re diving into nostalgia or discovering them for the first time, here are the best 80s Hollywood romance movies you need to watch.
Rob Reiner’s classic romantic comedy explores the age-old question: can men and women ever just be friends? Starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, the movie is filled with witty banter and iconic moments; it is a timeless gem.
John Cusack cemented himself as one of cinema’s most lovable underdogs in this movie thanks to his sincere performance. The movie follows a charming but aimless teenager who falls for the school valedictorian. The movie is a must-watch.
The movie stars Richard Gere and Debra Winger and perfectly blends military drama with a heartfelt love story. Gere plays a naval officer trainee torn between ambition and love.
Starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, Dirty Dancing tells the story of a sheltered young woman who falls for her dance instructor during a summer holiday. The film’s electrifying dance sequences, romantic tension, and iconic soundtrack have ensured its status as one of the most rewatched romance movies of all time.
John Hughes brought teenage love and angst to the big screen with this cult favourite. Molly Ringwald stars as Samantha, a girl whose sixteenth birthday is overshadowed by family chaos, until an unexpected romantic twist changes everything.
Another John Hughes teen romance classic, this film stars Molly Ringwald as Andie, a working-class girl who falls for a wealthy classmate. With its memorable soundtrack and heartfelt story, Pretty in Pink continues to resonate with audiences.
Starring Rob Lowe and Demi Moore, this movie takes a more mature take on the genre, exploring what happens when a casual fling turns into something deeper and makes it stand out from the romances of the era.