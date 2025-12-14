This shift has strengthened operational readiness across the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy, while advancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
Over the past two decades, India has steadily moved from dependence on foreign helicopters to building a diverse indigenous rotorcraft fleet. This shift has strengthened operational readiness across the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy, while advancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been central to this transformation, developing helicopters that now perform utility, armed reconnaissance and combat roles. These aircraft serve the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy in a variety of roles, from transport to frontline combat.
The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv is a twin-engine, multi-role helicopter designed and developed by HAL in the 5.5 ton weight class. The major variants of Dhruv are classified as Dhruv Mk-I, Mk-II, Mk-III & Mk-IV. It operates in utility, transport, search and rescue, and limited armed missions. The Dhruv has been produced in significant numbers and serves with the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy. Dhruv is also operated by Mauritius Police & Nepal Army.
From the Dhruv platform emerged the HAL Rudra, an armed version equipped for weaponised missions. Rudra as a 'weapon system integrated' variant of the Dhruv, designed to perform armed reconnaissance, close air support and anti-armour operations, with an integrated sensors and weapons suite. It can carry weapons including 20 mm turret gun, 70 mm rocket system as well as air-to-air missiles.
The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), named Prachand at its induction on October 3, 2022, was developed to meet the Army and Air Force requirement for a dedicated attack helicopter. It is considered to be India’s first indigenous multi-role combat helicopter that incorporates a number of stealth features, Armour protection, Night attack capability and crash worthy landing gear.
The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) was designed and developed by HAL, is a 3-ton class platform to replace ageing helicopters such as the Chetak and Cheetah. The LUH is intended for utility roles including reconnaissance, surveillance and light transport, providing enhanced operational flexibility at lower costs. The helicopter will be capable of flying at 220 Kmph; service ceiling of 6.5 km and a range of 350 km with 500 kg payload.
In addition to these core types, HAL’s helicopter portfolio includes variants that have been adapted for specific roles. HAL has developed naval utility helicopters especially for maritime operations and it still continues to refine its rotorcraft offerings in line with operational requirements and technological advancement.
HAL’s indigenous helicopters have steadily expanded India’s self-reliant aviation capability. From utility and support missions with Dhruv and LUH to combat roles with Rudra and Prachand, these platforms underpin the nation’s rotary-wing strength and contribute to modern operational readiness.