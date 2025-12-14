Over the past two decades, India has steadily moved from dependence on foreign helicopters to building a diverse indigenous rotorcraft fleet. This shift has strengthened operational readiness across the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy, while advancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been central to this transformation, developing helicopters that now perform utility, armed reconnaissance and combat roles. These aircraft serve the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy in a variety of roles, from transport to frontline combat.