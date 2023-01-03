From Dera Dida to Sheila Chepkech: Top women marathoner with their best performances
The marathon is a long-distance foot race with a distance of 42.195 km (26 mi 385 yd), which is typically run as a road race but can also be completed on trail routes. Running or a run/walk strategy can be used to complete the marathon. There are wheelchair divisions as well. Every year, over 800 marathons are held around the world, with the vast majority of competitors being recreational athletes, as larger marathons can draw tens of thousands of people.
In 1896, the marathon was one of the first modern Olympic events. It wasn't until 1921 that the distance was standardised. The World Athletics Championships, which began in 1983, also include the distance. It is the only road race that is included in both championship competitions (walking races on the roads are also contested in both).
For a long time after the Olympic marathon, there were no long-distance races for women, such as the marathon. Although a few women had run the marathon distance, such as Stamata Revathi in 1896, they were not included in any official results. Marie-Louise Ledru has been credited with being the first woman to complete a marathon, in 1918. Violet Piercy has been credited with being the first woman to be officially timed in a marathon, in 1926. But now as the times have changed, women are not only competing in marathons but also out-shining men, here are some of the best women marathoners of the modern world with their personal bests:
Dera Dida
Ethiopian born long distance runner has competed in the women's 100 metres at the 2017 World Championships in Atheletics and ranked 14th in 31:51:75. In 2019, she won the silver medal in the senior women's race at the 2019 IAAF World Cross Country Championships held in Aarhus, Denmark. At the 2019 African Games, she won the bronze medal in the women's 10,000 metres event. At the 2018 Marathon in Dubai, she completed the run in 2:21:45. Dida has been showered with many honours and accolades like, World Cross Country Championships Silver medalist, African Championships Bronze medalist and All-African Games Bronze medalist.
Sharon Cherop
The Kenyan long-distance runner who specialises in marathon running is the World Junior Champion, who won a bronze medal in the 5000 metres at the age of sixteen. She won a bronze medal in the marathon at the 2011 World Athletics Championships and the Boston Marathon in 2012.After her junior medals, she did not achieve senior-level success until 2010. She made her marathon debut (finishing third) at the Twin Cities Marathon and won her first two marathons in 2010, first at the Hamburg Marathon and then at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, which she won in 2:22:42, the fastest marathon time on Canadian soil. Her personal best time of 2:22:39 was set at the Dubai Marathon in 2012.
Rahma Tusa
A long-distance runner from Ethiopia who has won the women's race at the Rome Marathon in 2016, 2017, and 2018. She won the women's race at the Boulogne-Billancourt Half Marathon in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, in November 2017. She won the women's race at the Guangzhou Marathon in Guangzhou, China, a month later. She finished fifth in the 2018 New York City Marathon in New York City, United States. She won the women's half marathon event at the Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon the following year in San Diego, California. Apart from all this feat, her personal best was at the 2021 Valencia marathon with a perforamnce in 2:23:20.
Adanech Anbesa
Adanech Anbesa Feyisa is an Ethiopian sprinter who specializes in the 1500 meters.She won the bronze medal in the 1500 meters at the 2016 African Championships in Durban, breaking her personal best 4min 5s. She won World U20 Championship and African Championships Bronze medal, with her personal best at 2:24:07 in 2022 Paris Marathon.
Sheila Chepkech
The Kenyan runner has a world ranking of 130 in Women's Marathon with a personal best of 2:29:13 at the 2017 Košice Marathon.