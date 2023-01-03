From Dera Dida to Sheila Chepkech: Top women marathoner with their best performances

The marathon is a long-distance foot race with a distance of 42.195 km (26 mi 385 yd), which is typically run as a road race but can also be completed on trail routes. Running or a run/walk strategy can be used to complete the marathon. There are wheelchair divisions as well. Every year, over 800 marathons are held around the world, with the vast majority of competitors being recreational athletes, as larger marathons can draw tens of thousands of people.

In 1896, the marathon was one of the first modern Olympic events. It wasn't until 1921 that the distance was standardised. The World Athletics Championships, which began in 1983, also include the distance. It is the only road race that is included in both championship competitions (walking races on the roads are also contested in both).

For a long time after the Olympic marathon, there were no long-distance races for women, such as the marathon. Although a few women had run the marathon distance, such as Stamata Revathi in 1896, they were not included in any official results. Marie-Louise Ledru has been credited with being the first woman to complete a marathon, in 1918. Violet Piercy has been credited with being the first woman to be officially timed in a marathon, in 1926. But now as the times have changed, women are not only competing in marathons but also out-shining men, here are some of the best women marathoners of the modern world with their personal bests: