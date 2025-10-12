LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Delhi to Chicago! Top 9 haunted roads that locals avoid after dark

From Delhi to Chicago! Top 9 haunted roads that locals avoid after dark

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 02:47 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 02:47 IST

Explore 9 haunted roads around the world where ghosts, curses, and accidents keep locals away after dark — from Delhi to Chicago, these highways hold chilling secrets.

1. Delhi Cantonment Road, India
1 / 9
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

1. Delhi Cantonment Road, India

Commonly called “Delhi Cantt,” this otherwise quiet area is feared for a woman in white who reportedly flags down cars at midnight and vanishes if you stop. Locals warn drivers never to travel alone here after dusk.

2. Kelly Road, Pennsylvania, USA
2 / 9
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

2. Kelly Road, Pennsylvania, USA

Known as “Mystery Mile,” this road is infamous for sudden animal aggression and ghostly apparitions. Locals say pets act strangely and shadows follow moving vehicles in the dark.

3. Kashedi Ghat, Maharashtra, India
3 / 9
(Photograph: Facebook)

3. Kashedi Ghat, Maharashtra, India

This winding ghat section on the Mumbai–Goa highway is linked to a blood-curdling legend, drivers claim a ghostly hitchhiker appears out of nowhere and causes fatal crashes. Truckers avoid stopping here at night.

4. A75 Kinmont Straight, Scotland
4 / 9

4. A75 Kinmont Straight, Scotland

Nicknamed the “Ghost Road,” this stretch is often reported for phantom animals, floating figures, and a feeling of sudden dread. Police officers and lorry drivers have also witnessed strange sights here for decades.

5. Archer Avenue, Chicago, USA
5 / 9

5. Archer Avenue, Chicago, USA

Home to the legend of “Resurrection Mary,” this route near Resurrection Cemetery is famous for ghost sightings of a young woman asking for rides, only to vanish inside the gates.

6. Tuen Mun Road, Hong Kong
6 / 9
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

6. Tuen Mun Road, Hong Kong

One of Asia’s most haunted highways, Tuen Mun Road is notorious for fatal crashes. Locals blame ghosts who suddenly appear in front of drivers, causing them to lose control.

7. NH-33, Jharkhand, India
7 / 9
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

7. NH-33, Jharkhand, India

Connecting Ranchi and Jamshedpur, NH-33 has earned a sinister reputation for unexplained accidents. Drivers often stop to pray at roadside temples before entering this “cursed” stretch.

8. Annie’s Road, New Jersey, USA
8 / 9

8. Annie’s Road, New Jersey, USA

This road is named after a local woman who died in a car crash decades ago. Residents say her spirit still walks the shoulder, especially when someone honks or drives recklessly at night.

9. E8 Expressway (Karak Highway), Malaysia
9 / 9
(Photograph: Klia)

9. E8 Expressway (Karak Highway), Malaysia

This mountainous highway connecting Kuala Lumpur and Karak is haunted by tales of a ghostly boy looking for his mother and a yellow Volkswagen that appears without a driver.

Trending Photo

7 haunted battlefields where 'ghost' soldiers still march for their army
7

7 haunted battlefields where 'ghost' soldiers still march for their army

'Protected by faith': Richest country in world has no army to defend its enormous treasures
7

'Protected by faith': Richest country in world has no army to defend its enormous treasures

Who was Diane Keaton? ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Annie Hall’ star dead at 79
7

Who was Diane Keaton? ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Annie Hall’ star dead at 79

Top 10 countries where mafia's influence was once, bigger than the government
10

Top 10 countries where mafia's influence was once, bigger than the government

Top 7 places you’re not allowed to visit because they’re haunted
7

Top 7 places you’re not allowed to visit because they’re haunted