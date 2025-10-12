/From Delhi to Chicago! Top 9 haunted roads that locals avoid after dark

Explore 9 haunted roads around the world where ghosts, curses, and accidents keep locals away after dark — from Delhi to Chicago, these highways hold chilling secrets.
Commonly called “Delhi Cantt,” this otherwise quiet area is feared for a woman in white who reportedly flags down cars at midnight and vanishes if you stop. Locals warn drivers never to travel alone here after dusk.
Known as “Mystery Mile,” this road is infamous for sudden animal aggression and ghostly apparitions. Locals say pets act strangely and shadows follow moving vehicles in the dark.
This winding ghat section on the Mumbai–Goa highway is linked to a blood-curdling legend, drivers claim a ghostly hitchhiker appears out of nowhere and causes fatal crashes. Truckers avoid stopping here at night.
Nicknamed the “Ghost Road,” this stretch is often reported for phantom animals, floating figures, and a feeling of sudden dread. Police officers and lorry drivers have also witnessed strange sights here for decades.
Home to the legend of “Resurrection Mary,” this route near Resurrection Cemetery is famous for ghost sightings of a young woman asking for rides, only to vanish inside the gates.
One of Asia’s most haunted highways, Tuen Mun Road is notorious for fatal crashes. Locals blame ghosts who suddenly appear in front of drivers, causing them to lose control.
Connecting Ranchi and Jamshedpur, NH-33 has earned a sinister reputation for unexplained accidents. Drivers often stop to pray at roadside temples before entering this “cursed” stretch.
This road is named after a local woman who died in a car crash decades ago. Residents say her spirit still walks the shoulder, especially when someone honks or drives recklessly at night.
This mountainous highway connecting Kuala Lumpur and Karak is haunted by tales of a ghostly boy looking for his mother and a yellow Volkswagen that appears without a driver.