/From Delhi Crime to Aarya: Top 5 Indian shows that put India on the global map

From The Night Manager to Made in Heaven, several Indian series has got the international audience hooked because of their engaging and thrilling storyline. Here are 5 Indian OTT shows that have earned International Emmy recognition.
India’s streaming boom hasn’t just transformed local entertainment; it has placed Indian storytelling onto the world map. From gritty crime dramas like Delhi Crime to slick thrillers like The Night Manager, several shows have broken language and cultural barriers to earn global acclaim, including prestigious International Emmy nominations and wins. Here are five standout Indian series that made the world take notice.
Delhi Crime screening on Netflix became the first Indian series to win the Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards 2020. Produced by Golden Karavan, Ivanhoe Productions, Film Karavan, and Poor Man's Productions, the show’s raw, sensitive portrayal of a high-profile case, led by a powerful performance from Shefali Shah, struck a chord globally, proving that Indian storytelling can be both hard-hitting and universally resonant.
Produced by Banijay Asia, part of Banijay Entertainment, The Night Manager on Disney+Hotstar earned a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2024. With Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor leading the cast, the series showcased India’s ability to adapt global formats into high-quality, stylish productions.
A nuanced exploration of modern relationships and societal expectations, Made in Heaven produced by Excel Entertainment on Amazon Prime Video received a nomination for Best Drama Series at the 2018 International Emmy Awards. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the show blended personal drama with sharp social commentary, appealing to audiences beyond India. It made its leads, Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur overnight stars.
One of Netflix India’s earliest global hits, Sacred Games produced by Phantom Films earned a nomination at the 2019 International Emmy Awards. Featuring powerhouse performances by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the series brought a gritty, cinematic edge to Indian web content. It was also the first Indian series on OTT and its success paved way for more such crime thrillers.
Produced by Endemol Shine India, part of Banijay Entertainment, Aarya earned a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2021. Led by Sushmita Sen, the show marked a powerful comeback for the actress and highlighted India’s strength in crafting compelling female-led narratives.