/From Deepak Chahar to Trent Boult, 5 bowlers with most wickets in the first over in IPL

From Deepak Chahar to Trent Boult here is a list of five bowlers with most wickets in the first over in IPL history. The elite list also features the likes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Praveen Kumar and Sandeep Sharma.
Trent Boult has been one of the most lethal bowlers in the first over, picking up 32 wickets in IPL history. Renowned for his ability to swing the new ball, Boult consistently delivers early breakthroughs for his team. His knack for striking upfront makes him a key weapon in setting the tone during the powerplay.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the most reliable bowlers in the first over, claiming 27 wickets in IPL history. Known for his exceptional swing and accuracy, he often troubles batters early with the new ball. His ability to provide early breakthroughs makes him a crucial asset in the powerplay phase.
Deepak Chahar has made a strong impact in the first over, picking up 16 wickets in IPL history. Known for his ability to swing the new ball both ways, he often puts batters under pressure early on. His knack for early breakthroughs has been crucial in giving his team an advantage in the powerplay.
Praveen Kumar was highly effective with the new ball, picking up 15 wickets in the first over in IPL history. Renowned for his swing and precision, he often troubled batters right from the start of the innings. His ability to strike early made him a valuable asset in setting the tone during the powerplay.
Sandeep Sharma has been a consistent performer in the first over, taking 13 wickets in IPL history. Known for his swing and disciplined line, he often puts early pressure on opposition batters. His ability to strike upfront makes him a key contributor during the powerplay phase.