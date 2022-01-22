From David Warner to R Ashwin: Top five players at highest base price ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction

Shreyas Iyer | Photo - IPL |

Former Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer is likely to be one of the top draws at the IPL 2022 mega auction as a number of franchises are on the lookout for potential captaincy candidates. Iyer, who is a terrific batter, has also been exceptional as a leader in the IPL and was the first captain to inspire Delhi Capitals to the final of the league in 2020. He has 2375 runs to his name in 87 IPL matches.

