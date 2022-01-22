From David Warner to R Ashwin: Top five players at highest base price ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction

One of the best fast bowlers in the league at present, South African speedster Kagiso Rabada will be in huge demand at the IPL 2022 mega auction. He has been a prolific wicket-taker in the IPL over the years and has an impresisve 76 wickets to his name in 50 IPL matches.
Former Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer is likely to be one of the top draws at the IPL 2022 mega auction as a number of franchises are on the lookout for potential captaincy candidates. Iyer, who is a terrific batter, has also been exceptional as a leader in the IPL and was the first captain to inspire Delhi Capitals to the final of the league in 2020. He has 2375 runs to his name in 87 IPL matches.
Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner will also be among potential captaincy candidates that the franchises can target at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Despite being 35, Warner has been a consistent performer for Australia across formats and has already established his credentials as an IPL great with his performances over the years. Warner is the leading run-getter among overseas players in IPL history with 5449 runs in 150 games at a brilliant average of 41.59.
R Ashwin is one of the best spinners who will be going under the hammer at the IPL mega auction next month. He has plethora of experience behind his back having been part of the league since 2009. The senior India off-spinner has also captained Punjab Kings in the past and has great leadership qualities. He has 145 wickets in 167 IPL matches.
(Photograph:Others)
Another senior Indian player, Shikhar Dhawan has been a consistent run-getter in the IPL over the years. He notched up a stunning 587 runs in 16 matches last season before being released by Delhi Capitals. Dhawan has 5784 runs in 192 IPL matches and is among the leading run-getters in the league all time.