From David Warner to Chris Gayle six foreign batters with most runs in IPL history

1. David Warner – 6565 Runs
David Warner tops with list for most runs by a foreign batter in the Indian Premier League having amassed 6565 runs in 184 matches. With a best of 126 runs, he averages 40.52 during this stint in the IPL for Delhi and Hyderabad.
2. AB de Villiers – 5162 Runs
South Africa’s AB de Villiers is second on the list with 5162 runs in 184 matches. During this period he has 40 fifties and three hundreds while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.
3. Chris Gayle – 4965 Runs
One of the biggest names in T20 cricket, Chris Gayle is third on the list for most runs in the Indian Premier League. Gayle in 142 matches has amassed 4965 runs and holds the record for highest individual score with an unbeaten knock of 175 runs in 2013.
4. Faf du Plessis – 4736 Runs
Second South Africa on the list, former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is fourth on the list with 4736 runs in 150 matches. Interestingly, he holds the record for most runs by a foreign player in IPL without scoring a hundred.
5. Jos Buttler – 3988 Runs
A World Cup-winning captain with England, Jos Buttler has scored 3988 runs during his spell at several franchises including Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and now Gujarat Titans. Buttler also holds the record for most hundreds by a foreign player in the IPL.
6. Shane Watson – 3874 Runs
Player of the tournament in the inaugural IPL campaign, Shane Watson has scored 3874 runs in 145 matches. Watson holds a unique feat of winning the IPL with two different franchises when he won the inaugural edition with Rajasthan Royals and later won with Chennai Super Kings in 2018.