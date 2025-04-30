From David Warner to Chris Gayle six foreign batters with most runs in IPL history

3. Chris Gayle – 4965 Runs

3 /6

3. Chris Gayle – 4965 Runs

One of the biggest names in T20 cricket, Chris Gayle is third on the list for most runs in the Indian Premier League. Gayle in 142 matches has amassed 4965 runs and holds the record for highest individual score with an unbeaten knock of 175 runs in 2013.