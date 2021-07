America’s day of Independence, 4th of July is traditionally enjoyed with barbecues, pool days and fireworks. Some celebrity couples also pick the national day as their wedding day.

Over the years, many celebrities have celebrated the holiday by making it a date to remember. Interestingly, the day proved to be a lucky charm for many of these couples.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married on July 3, here's a look at other celebrity couples who tied the knot on American Independence Day.