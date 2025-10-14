/From Darjeeling to Nilgiris: The top 7 largest tea-producing states in India

India is the 2nd largest tea-producing country in the world. It is specifically popular for its strong black teas, such as Assam and Darjeeling. Tea is not merely a drink in India but also an ingredient of the culture. Let's have a look at the top 7 tea-producing states in India.
With a production of 0.02 lakh tonnes, Arunachal Pradesh is the 7th highest tea-producing state in India. The total output share of Arunachal Pradesh is around 0.15 per cent across the country.
Karnataka yields 0.05 lakh tonnes, primarily from the Western Ghats. Although limited in its production, its contribution to the country's diversified tea basket is valuable. The favourable climate and well-drained soil create ideal conditions for tea cultivation in the state.
Tripura accounts for approximately 0.68% of India's total tea production, making it the fifth-largest tea-producing state in the country. In 2025, the state produced around 73 lakh kg of tea, which is a significant portion of the national total.
Kerala is the fourth largest tea-producing state in India, after Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, which produced 0.62 lakh tonnes of tea in 2025. The large estates are in Munnar, where the plantations at high altitudes produce flavoured tea, and the state is an important player in India's speciality tea industry.
Tamil Nadu holds the third position in tea production in India and is considered the largest tea-producing state in South India. It yields 1.70 lakh tonnes, mostly from the Nilgiri hills, which are known as the major tea-growing region, with unique varieties like Nilgiri tea.
West Bengal is the second-largest tea-producing state in India, after Assam. It produces a significant portion of the country's tea, with major production centres in districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Coochbehar.
Assam is the largest tea-growing state in India and also the largest contiguous tea-growing region in the world. The state is known for its high tea production, which accounts for over 60 per cent of the total production of tea in August 2025 in the country, according to a report in the Sentinel Assam.