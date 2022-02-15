From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: Top 5 sporting stars with STAGGERING number of Instagram followers

From Ronaldo to Virat Kohli, here are the top five athletes with a staggering number of followers on the social media platform Instagram:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal captain and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on social media platform Instagram. Recently, he became the first-ever to have 400-million followers on the popular social media application. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner often posts training pictures, posts featuring family members, and the various brands he endorses on the platform.

(Photograph:AFP)