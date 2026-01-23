/From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: 4 sports legends chasing unforgettable milestones

Four sports legends are on the verge of historic milestones. From breaking records to chasing unprecedented achievements, these icons are just one step away from making history unforgettable.
Across different sports, a few legends are standing just one step away from history. These champions have already achieved greatness, but one final record can take them to another level and place their names forever at the very top.
Djokovic has already won 24 Grand Slam titles, the joint most in tennis history, and now stands just one title away from an unbelievable 25. One strong tournament, one perfect run, and he can set a record that may never be broken.
Ronaldo has scored over 950 goals in his career and continues to add to his tally even in his late thirties. With 41 goals remaining, steady form and fitness can help him become the first player to reach 1000 goals.
Hamilton is tied with seven world titles, a record he shares with Michael Schumacher. One more championship will make him stand alone at the top of Formula 1 history, proving his dominance, consistency, and unmatched racing legacy.
Kohli has scored 85 international centuries so far and needs 15 more to reach the magical mark of 100. With his hunger for runs and love for big stages, this record remains challenging but still well within reach.