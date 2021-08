From Cristiano Ronaldo to Ruben Dias: Football super agent Jorge Mendes' star-studded client list

Jorge Mendes is a big name during football transfers. The super-agent has some huge clients in the world of football and is responsible for some huge transfers. His recent business was bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United after a span of 12 long years:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United as the official statement got released on Friday evening (August 27).

While talks were rife that Ronaldo was set to be acquired by Manchester City, after he made it clear that he isn't willing to stay in Juventus despite his contract ending in less than 12 months, the Cityzens backed out in the last minute from the negotiations and made him eligible to be signed by Manchester United. For the unversed, the elite club jumped in talks with his agent Jorge Mendes on Thursday evening (August 26).

As per reports, Man United will play Juventus €25 million, plus add-ons for attaining the services of Ronaldo.

(Photograph:AFP)