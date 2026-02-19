/From Cristiano Ronaldo to Harry Kane, 5 players fastest to score 500 goals

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Harry Kane here is a look at five players fastest to score 500 goals. The list features the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski as well with Kane recently joining the elite club.
Lionel Messi is the fastest player in football history to score 500 senior career goals. The Argentine maestro reached the landmark in just 632 matches, showcasing remarkable consistency and longevity. His achievement reflects elite finishing ability across club and international football at the highest level.
Robert Lewandowski is among the fastest players in football history to reach 500 senior career goals. The prolific Polish striker achieved the milestone in 730 matches, underlining his exceptional scoring consistency. His journey to 500 goals highlights elite finishing, positional intelligence, and longevity at the top level.
Harry Kane ranks among the fastest players in football history to score 500 senior career goals. The England striker reached the landmark in 743 matches, reflecting his remarkable consistency across club and international football. Kane’s achievement underlines his clinical finishing, leadership, and sustained excellence at the highest level.
Cristiano Ronaldo is among the fastest players in football history to reach 500 senior career goals. The Portuguese icon achieved the milestone in 753 matches, highlighting his relentless scoring ability across leagues and tournaments. Ronaldo’s feat reflects exceptional athleticism, adaptability, and unmatched longevity at the elite level.
Luis Suárez is among the fastest players in football history to score 500 senior career goals. The Uruguayan striker reached the landmark in 802 matches, showcasing his sharp finishing and competitive edge. Suárez’s achievement reflects sustained excellence and a prolific goal-scoring record across top leagues and international football.