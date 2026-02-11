/From Corey Anderson to Dirk Nannes, 5 players to represent multiple nations at T20 World Cup

From Corey Anderson to Dirk Nannes here is a list of five players to represent multiple nations at T20 World Cup. The list also features the likes of Roelof van der Merwe, Mark Chapman and David Wiese.
Roelof van der Merwe is among the rare cricketers to have represented multiple nations at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He first featured for South Africa in the 2009 and 2010 editions, contributing as a left-arm spinner and hard-hitting all-rounder. Later, he switched allegiance to the Netherlands and has been a key figure for them at T20 World Cups from 2016 onwards, bringing experience and match-winning ability to the associate side.
Dirk Nannes is among the rare cricketers to have represented multiple nations at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He featured for the Netherlands in the 2009 edition, showcasing his left-arm pace on the global stage. Nannes later went on to play for Australia at the 2010 T20 World Cup, achieving the unusual feat of appearing for two countries in successive tournaments.
Mark Chapman is one of the notable players to have represented multiple nations at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He first appeared for Hong Kong in the 2014 and 2016 editions, where his left-handed batting made a strong impression at associate level. Chapman later qualified for New Zealand and has been representing the Black Caps at T20 World Cups from 2022 onwards, adding versatility to their middle order.
David Wiese is among the select group of players to have represented more than one nation at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He initially played for South Africa in the 2016 edition, featuring as a seam-bowling all-rounder. Wiese later switched allegiance to Namibia and has been a key leader and match-winner for them at T20 World Cups from 2021 onwards.
Corey Anderson is one of the few cricketers to have represented multiple nations at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He played for New Zealand in the 2014 and 2016 editions, where he was known for his explosive batting and medium-pace bowling. Anderson later switched allegiance to the United States and has been representing USA in international T20 tournaments from 2016 onwards, bringing top-level experience to the associate side.