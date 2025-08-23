/From cold war to Iran! Here's the untold history of B-2 Bomber

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is one of America’s most secretive and expensive aircraft. Born in the shadows of the Cold War, it continues to dominate the skies even today. Here’s the untold story of how it evolved through the decades:
In the late 1970s, the US feared Soviet advancements in air defence. The B-2 program was conceived as a stealth platform capable of slipping through the USSR’s radar networks to deliver nuclear weapons.
The B-2 was developed under extreme secrecy, hidden within the US military’s black budget programs. Billions were spent without public knowledge, making it one of the most secretive projects in aviation history.
After nearly a decade of hidden development, the B-2 was finally unveiled in 1988 in California. Its alien-like flying wing design stunned the world and signalled a massive leap in stealth technology.
When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, critics questioned the need for such an expensive bomber. But instead of cancellation, the B-2 was repurposed for precision conventional strikes, keeping it relevant in modern warfare.
In 1999, the B-2 saw action during the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia. Flying directly from Missouri to Serbia, it dropped precision-guided bombs, showcasing its unmatched global reach and stealth strike power.
Since then, the B-2 has played roles in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya, hitting heavily defended targets that other aircraft couldn’t reach. It remains America’s go-to aircraft for high-risk missions.
Even today, only 21 B-2s were ever built, and fewer remain active. Its successor, the B-21 Raider, is now being developed but much of the B-2’s technology and story still remains shrouded in mystery.