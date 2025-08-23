LOGIN
From cold war to Iran! Here's the untold history of B-2 Bomber

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 23, 2025, 15:46 IST | Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 15:46 IST

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is one of America’s most secretive and expensive aircraft. Born in the shadows of the Cold War, it continues to dominate the skies even today. Here’s the untold story of how it evolved through the decades:

The Cold War Beginnings
1 / 7
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

The Cold War Beginnings

In the late 1970s, the US feared Soviet advancements in air defence. The B-2 program was conceived as a stealth platform capable of slipping through the USSR’s radar networks to deliver nuclear weapons.

The Black Budget Project
2 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

The Black Budget Project

The B-2 was developed under extreme secrecy, hidden within the US military’s black budget programs. Billions were spent without public knowledge, making it one of the most secretive projects in aviation history.

Public Debut in 1988
3 / 7
(Photograph: Creative Commons)

Public Debut in 1988

After nearly a decade of hidden development, the B-2 was finally unveiled in 1988 in California. Its alien-like flying wing design stunned the world and signalled a massive leap in stealth technology.

Post–Cold War Shift
4 / 7
(Photograph: Image courtesy: Northrop Grumman)

Post–Cold War Shift

When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, critics questioned the need for such an expensive bomber. But instead of cancellation, the B-2 was repurposed for precision conventional strikes, keeping it relevant in modern warfare.

First Combat in Kosovo
5 / 7
(Photograph: Reuters)

First Combat in Kosovo

In 1999, the B-2 saw action during the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia. Flying directly from Missouri to Serbia, it dropped precision-guided bombs, showcasing its unmatched global reach and stealth strike power.

Expanding Role in Modern Wars
6 / 7
(Photograph: US Air Force)

Expanding Role in Modern Wars

Since then, the B-2 has played roles in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya, hitting heavily defended targets that other aircraft couldn’t reach. It remains America’s go-to aircraft for high-risk missions.

Legacy and the Future
7 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Legacy and the Future

Even today, only 21 B-2s were ever built, and fewer remain active. Its successor, the B-21 Raider, is now being developed but much of the B-2’s technology and story still remains shrouded in mystery.

