/From Coco Gauff to Maria Sharapova: 6 wealthiest women tennis stars, check where Serena Williams stands

From Coco Gauff to Maria Sharapova, here's a look at the six wealthiest women tennis stars. Also check where star tennis player Serena Williams and other big names stand in the list.
Serena Williams is one of the wealthiest female tennis players in the world. Her net worth is estimated between $300 to $350 million.
She earned around $95 million from playing tennis and much more from big brands like Nike, Gatorade and Gucci. She also owns a fashion brand and a company called Serena Ventures.
Maria Sharapova has a net worth of about $200 million. She earned this through her tennis career, brand endorsements and business projects.
Since becoming a professional in 2001, she made around $285 million in total from tennis. For 11 years in a row, she was the highest-paid female athlete.
Venus Williams, sister of Serena Williams has earned more than $42.6 million in prize money. Her net worth is around $95 million.
She also runs her own fashion brand called EleVen, an interior design company named V Starr Interiors and is involved in other businesses and sponsorship deals also.
At only 20 years old, Coco Gauff is already one of the top earning female tennis players. In 2024, she made about $34.4 million.
Around $27 million came from prize money and the rest from sponsors like New Balance, Rolex, Ray-Ban and UPS.
Iga Swiatek has become one of the best players on hard and clay courts. Her wins at big tournaments like the French Open and the US Open have attracted many sponsors and media deals for her. As per reports, her net worth is estimated to be around $24 million.
Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus has earned a lot from the tennis matches. She has been ranked number one in both singles and doubles. According to some reports, her net worth is estimated to be around $18 million.
Her powerful game and exciting personality have helped her to win Grand Slams and attract many sponsorships, which contributes big part in her net worth.