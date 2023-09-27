Top 10 UFO movies ever made: From Close Encounters to War of the Worlds

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 06:53 PM IST

For as long as humanity has existed, the night sky has been a source of profound fascination. We have gazed upon the stars with a mixture of wonder and curiosity, pondering the mysteries of the cosmos. Among these mysteries, none have captured our imagination quite like what we call Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). These enigmatic sightings, often eluding explanation, have sparked our imagination and fuelled our desire to understand what lies beyond our world. The finest UFO movies have harnessed this human curiosity, offering a cinematic journey into the realm of the unexplained and challenging our perception of reality. These films invite us to contemplate our place in the cosmos and the tantalising question: What if we are not alone?



Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this classic film follows Roy Neary (played by Richard Dreyfuss) as he becomes obsessed with UFOs after a close encounter. The film is known for its iconic musical score and groundbreaking visual effects. It explores the idea of communication with extraterrestrial beings and the awe-inspiring nature of such encounters.



E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Another Spielberg masterpiece, E.T. is a heartwarming tale of a young boy who befriends an alien stranded on Earth. The film explores themes of friendship, family, and the bond that can form between humans and extraterrestrial visitors. It's a timeless classic that appeals to audiences of all ages.



Coherence (2013)

A mind-bending indie thriller directed by James Ward Byrkit, Coherence follows a dinner party that takes a bizarre turn when a comet passes by Earth, causing strange and unsettling events. The film explores parallel universes and the unravelling of reality, offering a suspenseful and thought-provoking take on the UFO genre.



War of the Worlds (2005)

Again a Spielberg film, this modern adaptation of HG Wells' classic novel starred Tom Cruise and followed a man trying to protect his children during an alien invasion. It explores themes of survival, family, and the terror of an unstoppable alien force.



Arrival (2016)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Arrival takes a more cerebral approach to the UFO genre. The film focuses on linguist Louise Banks (played by Amy Adams) as she attempts to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors. It explores complex themes of language, time, and the nature of communication itself, all the while telling an emotionally impactful and moving story.



The Vast of Night (2019)

Directed by Andrew Patterson and released in 2019, this indie science fiction movie is set in the 1950s and centers around two characters, Fay and Everett, who discover a strange audio frequency while working their respective jobs in a small New Mexico town. The film captures the essence of a mysterious and suspenseful UFO encounter, drawing inspiration from classic radio dramas and showcasing some really inventive cinematography.



Fire in the Sky (1993)

Based on a true story, this film recounts the alleged abduction of Travis Walton by a UFO. It combines elements of horror and science fiction, creating a gripping and suspenseful narrative that explores the psychological aftermath of an otherworldly encounter.



Contact (1997)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis and based on Carl Sagan's novel, Contact stars Jodie Foster as Dr Ellie Arroway, a scientist who receives a message from extraterrestrial beings. The film explores themes of science, faith, and humanity's quest for knowledge as Dr Arroway embarks on a journey to make contact with an advanced alien civilisation.



Signs (2002)

Directed by M Night Shyamalan, Signs is a suspenseful film that explores the idea of extraterrestrial visitations in a rural setting. The film focuses on a family dealing with strange crop circles and other mysterious occurrences on their farm.



Paul (2011)

A departure from the more serious UFO films, Paul is a comedic take on the genre. Directed by Greg Mottola, it follows two British comic book enthusiasts who encounter an alien named Paul in the American desert. The film combines humour with themes of friendship and acceptance.



