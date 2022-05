From climate to corruption: Key issues in Australia's election

Updated: May 18, 2022, 05:30 PM(IST)

These are five battlefields where the Australian election is being fought:

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is fighting to stay in power and fend off opposition Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese, who is ahead in the opinion polls.

Historic bushfires, floods, a pandemic, and now soaring prices: Australians have a lot to worry about before voting in May 21 federal elections.

Prices

Inflation is running hot at a 20-year high of 5.1 percent as prices soar at gasoline stations, in shops and for housing, an average home in Sydney now goes for Aus$1.5 million (US$1.0 million).

Adding to the pain for borrowers, the central bank raised interest rates this month for the first time in 20 years.

Morrison says rising prices are a global phenomenon and Australia is doing better than most countries. And his conservative Liberal-National Party government has slashed the state fuel excise for six months.

Albanese scoffs that Morrison's cost-cutting measures are like "a fake tan, they disappear once people have cast their vote". But he, too, will let the state fuel excise cut expire.

Albanese has vowed to support a rise in minimum wages to keep up with the cost of living. He also promises to "fix" aged care with more nurses and better pay for nursing home staff.

(Photograph:Reuters)