From Clasico to Ruhr clash: Matches to look out for in Europe this weekend

Previews of the standout action on the continent this weekend:

Two of the biggest rivalries in world football will dominate the weekend's action in Europe, with the first Clasico of the season being followed by the Ruhr derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke on Saturday.

Clasico: Still the greatest game of all?

Once the undisputed greatest fixture in world football, the Clasico has lost much of its lustre.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Andres Iniesta were among the superstars to move on from Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent years, and this year Gareth Bale and Luis Suarez departed too. Lionel Messi would have left as well, had Barcelona let him.

Usually there would be 99,000 fans packed into the Camp Nou. This time, because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be none. The huge global audience will remain, but it's a long time since these teams have been at such a collective low ebb.

Barca are struggling to get back on their feet under new coach Ronald Koeman and lost 1-0 at Getafe last weekend.

Real won La Liga last season but the last week gives a more accurate picture of where they stand: Zinedine Zidane's team lost 1-0 at home to Cadiz and then went down 3-2 to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Madrid have lost just once in their last seven visits to the Camp Nou though.

(Photograph:AFP)