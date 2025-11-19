/From Cinderella to Tangled- Watch these 6 highly-rated Disney princess movies on JioHotstar, Netflix and more

On 18th November 2025, we celebrate National Princess Day. Princess movies take us back in time, when magical worlds inspired the hearts and imaginations of little girls. Here's a list of some beautiful princess films that will surely give you a nostalgic ride.
From the crystal-shoe beauty Cinderella to the long-haired young princess of Tangled, these movies showcase a range of princesses and the challenges they face in each of their lives. Check out the list and pick your cult favourite.
Where to watch: Netflix
The story revolves around Barbie, a vlogger who lives in Malibu. She swaps lives with Princess Amelia, who lives in a royal family. The two look the same. They both desire to experience life in each other's worlds and see what it feels like to live in a completely different place.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The story centres on an innocent girl named Rapunzel, who has beautiful, long blonde hair. Her mother, Gothel, locks her in a tower for her entire life. But the dramatic turn comes when she desires to celebrate her 18th birthday, and she seeks help from a charming thief named Flynn Rider.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Princess movie tells the story of a princess named Odette, who is cursed by an evil sorcerer to turn into a swan by day, after she rejects Derek's proposal because he won't say he loves her for more than her beauty.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The highly acclaimed movie portrays an evil stepmother who gets jealous of a beautiful princess named Snow White. She attempts to kill her, but somehow Snow White escapes to a forest where she finds refuge with seven dwarves. The plot twist comes when the princess eats a poisoned apple and falls into a deathlike sleep.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Ella lives with her stepmother and her daughters, who continuously harass her and downgrade her life at home, while torturing and ignoring her. Her life changes when she meets a good-looking man named Prince Charming, who comes into her life as a saviour and gives her a chance to be free from all her struggles.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The movie follows a village girl, Belle, who risks her life to save her father by starting to live with the Beast after he locks her father in the castle. Meanwhile, she understands that the Beast was actually a cursed prince, and she decides to help him regain his true self while also rescuing her father’s freedom.