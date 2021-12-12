From Christian Eriksen to Neeraj Chopra: Top ten most searched athletes on Google in 2021
In 2021, some athletes made history, some were involved in controversies. Yet, it was a year, where sports made the maximum headlines. Here's a list of the top ten most searched athletes on Google in 2021:
Christian Eriksen was the most Googled athlete of 2021 and is the only footballer on the list.
Christian Dannemann Eriksen is a Danish professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for Serie A club Inter Milan and the Denmark national team.
Eriksen this year collapsed on the field during a Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland after suffering a cardiac arrest. Because of the incident, he was searched extensively.
(Photograph:AFP)
2. Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods is an American golfer and is widely considered as one of the greatest golfers of all time.
In April this year, he had a car accident and suffered multiple leg injuries, fortunately, he survived. Because of the incident, he was highly searched.
(Photograph:AFP)
3. Simone Biles
Simone Biles was recently named Time magazine's 'Athlete of the Year', and is a four-time Olympic gold medallist.
She dropped out from Tokyo Olympics citing mental concerns and brought in a revolution about the talk around athletes' well-being.
(Photograph:AFP)
4. Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu is a British professional tennis player and created history after she won US Open this year.
19-year old, Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title in the history of tennis.
(Photograph:AFP)
5. Henry Ruggs III
Henry Ruggs III is an American football wide receiver.
In early November, Ruggs was involved in a car crash that left a woman and her dog dead.
(Photograph:Twitter)
6. Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra is an Indian track and field athlete who competes in the Javelin throw.
In Tokyo Olympics, while competing for his country, he created history after he won the first gold medal for India in athletics.
(Photograph:AFP)
7. Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a Japanese professional baseball pitcher.
He plays in Major League Baseball (MLB). He has the most home runs in the league. His 2021 season was formally recognised as the 'historically significant' and he is widely regarded as a 'Once in a Century' player.
(Photograph:AFP)
8. Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is an American football wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League (NFL).
Cleveland Browns, his earlier team was criticized this year, the way they were playing Odell. He was released by them in November.
(Photograph:AFP)
9. Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal is a Spanish professional tennis player and is considered one of the 'Big Three' in tennis.
He is considered as the 'King of Clay Court', however, he was defeated by Novak Djokovic this year. His remaining season was cut short by his foot injury.
(Photograph:AFP)
10. Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury is a British professional boxer. In 2021, he became WBC Heavyweight Champion defeating former champion Deontay Wilder who held the title for five years.