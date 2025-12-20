LOGIN
From Chris Gayle to Rohit Sharma: 5 batters with most sixes in T20 World Cup history

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 20, 2025, 18:05 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 18:05 IST

Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, David Warner, and Virat Kohli lead T20 World Cup six-hitters. From towering hits to clever boundary clears, these players have dominated bowlers with big hitting.

Chris Gayle
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, has cleared the ropes 63 times in T20 World Cups. Known for brutal power, he can turn any game in a few overs, sending bowlers into trouble with his big-hitting flair.

Rohit Sharma
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has smashed 50 sixes in T20 World Cups, combining timing and power. His ability to pick the right ball and hit it cleanly over the boundary makes him a constant threat at the top.

Jos Buttler
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has sent 43 balls over the fence in T20 World Cups. His aggressive approach at the crease allows him to dominate attacks and change the momentum with a single powerful strike.

David Warner
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

David Warner

David Warner has cleared the ropes 40 times in World Cup T20s. Known for his fearless hitting, Warner can attack fast bowlers or spinners alike, giving Australia quick starts and momentum in the powerplay.

Virat Kohli
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has hit 35 sixes in T20 World Cups, blending elegance with aggression. While not always the biggest hitter, he finds the gaps, lifts the ball cleanly over fielders, and keeps the scoreboard moving under pressure

