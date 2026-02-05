/From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest hundred in T20 World Cup

LOGIN
Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Feb 05, 2026, 23:49 IST | Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 23:49 IST

From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum here is a look at five batters to score fastest hundred in T20 World Cup. The list also features the likes of Rilee Rossouw and Ahmed Shehzad of Pakistan on the honourable list.

1. Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 47 Balls vs England (16 Mar 2016)
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle holds the record for scoring the fastest century in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history, a breathtaking feat he achieved against England on 16 March 2016. The West Indies legend brought up his hundred in just 47 balls during a Group 1 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, showcasing his trademark power-hitting on the biggest stage.

2. Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 50 Balls vs South Africa (11 Sep 2007)
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle was the first batter to score a century in T20 World Cup history, achieving the milestone in 50 balls against South Africa on 11 September 2007. Playing in the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the West Indies opener announced the arrival of the format on the global stage with a sensational display of power and timing.

3. Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) – 51 Balls vs Bangladesh (21 Sep 2012)
(Photograph: AFP)

Brendon McCullum etched his name among the fastest centurions in T20 World Cup history with a scintillating hundred against Bangladesh on 21 September 2012. The New Zealand captain reached the milestone in just 51 balls during a Super 8 clash, producing a masterclass in aggressive yet controlled batting.

4. Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) – 52 Balls vs Bangladesh (27 Oct 2022)
(Photograph: AFP)

Rilee Rossouw joined the elite list of batters with the fastest hundreds in T20 World Cup history after producing a stunning century against Bangladesh on 27 October 2022. The South African left-hander brought up his hundred in just 52 balls during a Super 12 clash, delivering a dominant display of power-hitting and precision.

5. Ahmed Shehzad (Pakistan) – 58 Balls vs Bangladesh (30 Mar 2014)
(Photograph: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad etched his name into T20 World Cup history with a memorable century against Bangladesh on 30 March 2014, reaching the landmark in 58 balls. The Pakistan opener played a composed yet assertive innings, balancing solid technique with timely aggression to anchor his side’s batting effort.

