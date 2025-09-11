/From 'China virus' to 'no more visas for Indian people': Top controversies of Trump's ally Charlie Kirk

At the age of just 31, Kirk had built close ties with US President Donald Trump and was seen as an important supporter in convincing young voters in rally's to support Trump in the last year's elections.
Charlie Kirk, a well-known conservative activist and media figure in the United States, was shot dead on Wednesday (September 10) during an event at Utah Valley University.
He often clashed with liberals and critics who accused him of spreading controversial views on issues like climate change, gun laws, LGBTQ+ rights and civil rights. Lets have a look at some of Kirk’s controversial statements.
In 2023, Kirk said that gun deaths were "worth it" to ensure the preservation of Second Amendment rights in the US, which is the right to keep and bear arms.
"It's worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights...That is a prudent deal," he said during an appearance at the Salt Lake City campus of Awaken Church on April 5, 2023.
In December 2023, speaking at a Turning Point conference, Kirk criticized civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and called him “awful” and opposing the Civil Rights Act of 1965.
Kirk referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus” in 2020 and later compared vaccine rules to apartheid in a 2021 interview. In 2024, he also suggest that illegal immigration was meant to replace white Americans.
Kirk sparked a heated debate about US immigration from India when he said, “America does not need more visas for people from India.” He posted this on X (formerly Twitter) as a way to support American workers. His remark came at a time when discussions were happening about adding more visas for Indian professionals in future US-India trade talks.