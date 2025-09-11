/From 'China virus' to 'no more visas for Indian people': Top controversies of Trump's ally Charlie Kirk

In 2023, Kirk said that gun deaths were "worth it" to ensure the preservation of Second Amendment rights in the US, which is the right to keep and bear arms.

"It's worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights...That is a prudent deal," he said during an appearance at the Salt Lake City campus of Awaken Church on April 5, 2023.