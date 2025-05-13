Advertisment
From CSK to MI, 6 teams with most IPL Playoff appearances

From Chennai Super Kings to Mumbai Indians, here's a look at 6 teams with most IPL Playoff appearances also featuring Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Authored by: Aditya Pimpale
From Chennai Super Kings to Mumbai Indians, here's a look at 6 teams with most IPL Playoff appearances also featuring Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

CSK
1. Chennai Super Kings – 26 Matches
With 26 appearances in the IPL Playoffs, Chennai Super Kings lead the chart, having also lifted the trophy on five occasions. Interestingly, CSK did not play in two IPL seasons in 2016 and 2017 and are not in the race for IPL 2025 either.

Rohit Sharma
2. Mumbai Indians – 20 Matches
Second on the list and the joint-most successful side in IPL history with five titles, the Mumbai Indians have played in 20 matches. They are likely to add to this tally in IPL 2025 as they are in the race for a spot in the top four.

KKR
3. Kolkata Knight Riders – 15 Matches
The defending champions of the IPL, Kolkata Kinght Riders, have played in 15 IPL matches but are unlikely to add to their tally this season. Kolkata are also the third-most successful side in IPL history with three titles.

Virat Kohli
4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 15 Matches
With 15 IPL Playoffs matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played the most matches without winning a single title. They are most likely to add to this tally in IPL 2025 as they target a maiden title in the competition’s history.

SRH
5. SunRisers Hyderabad – 14 Matches
Champions in 2016, SunRisers Hyderabad made it to the final of the IPL 2024 with an attractive brand of cricket and have 14 Playoff appearances. However, they won’t be able to add to their tally in IPL 2025 as they are already eliminated from the race.

IPL 2025: What happens to KKR's Playoffs chances if Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings in Dharamsala?
6. Delhi Capitals – 11 Matches
Delhi Capitals have made 11 appearances in the IPL Playoffs and target their maiden title in the 2025 season. The Capitals’ best finish came in IPL 2020 when they reached the final before losing to the Mumbai Indians.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kolkata Kinght Riders Delhi capitals Mumbai Indians IPL IPL playoffs Chennai Super Kings
