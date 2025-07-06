From Cheeku to Pigeon, 5 bizarre nicknames of international cricket stars - Virat Kohli is on the list

From Virat Kohli to Herschelle Gibbs, let's have a look at five cricket legends who have a most strange nickname. The list features iconic names as they made their name on the international circuit.
Virat Kohli’s nickname "Cheeku" was given by his Delhi state coach Ajit Chaudhary due to his spiky hair style. It stuck with him throughout his career and has become one of the most recognised names in Indian cricket.
Glenn McGrath, known for his pace bowling, earned the nickname “Pigeon” because of his small legs and quiet approach to bowling. The nickname was humorously used to describe his deadly pace attack.
Herschelle Gibbs was called ‘Scooter’ after his Western Province teammates joked about buying him a scooter when he was 16 and couldn't drive a car. The playful nickname stuck throughout his cricketing career.
Michael Holding’s nickname "Whispering Death" was coined due to his silent run-up before bowling. Despite his quiet approach, his deliveries were lethal.
Anil Kumble’s nickname "Jumbo" came from the way his deliveries would bounce high off the pitch. The resemblance to a jumbo jet’s takeoff led to this nickname.