LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 cricketers with most bizarre nicknames

From Cheeku to Pigeon, 5 bizarre nicknames of international cricket stars - Virat Kohli is on the list

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 15:47 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 15:47 IST

From Virat Kohli to Herschelle Gibbs, let's have a look at five cricket legends who have a most strange nickname. The list features iconic names as they made their name on the international circuit. 

1. Virat Kohli (India) – Cheeku
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Virat Kohli (India) – Cheeku

Virat Kohli’s nickname "Cheeku" was given by his Delhi state coach Ajit Chaudhary due to his spiky hair style. It stuck with him throughout his career and has become one of the most recognised names in Indian cricket.

2. Glenn McGrath (Australia) – Pigeon
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Glenn McGrath (Australia) – Pigeon

Glenn McGrath, known for his pace bowling, earned the nickname “Pigeon” because of his small legs and quiet approach to bowling. The nickname was humorously used to describe his deadly pace attack.

3. Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa) – Scooter
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa) – Scooter

Herschelle Gibbs was called ‘Scooter’ after his Western Province teammates joked about buying him a scooter when he was 16 and couldn't drive a car. The playful nickname stuck throughout his cricketing career.

4. Michael Holding (West Indies) – Whispering Death
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Michael Holding (West Indies) – Whispering Death

Michael Holding’s nickname "Whispering Death" was coined due to his silent run-up before bowling. Despite his quiet approach, his deliveries were lethal.

5. Anil Kumble (India) – Jumbo
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Anil Kumble (India) – Jumbo

Anil Kumble’s nickname "Jumbo" came from the way his deliveries would bounce high off the pitch. The resemblance to a jumbo jet’s takeoff led to this nickname.

Trending Photo

From Cheeku to Pigeon, 5 bizarre nicknames of international cricket stars - Virat Kohli is on the list
5

From Cheeku to Pigeon, 5 bizarre nicknames of international cricket stars - Virat Kohli is on the list

8 Best Korean horror dramas of all time: Parasyte-The Grey, Sweet Home, The Uncanny Counter and more
9

8 Best Korean horror dramas of all time: Parasyte-The Grey, Sweet Home, The Uncanny Counter and more

The truth about China’s J-35: Future of fighter jet or flawed prototype?
7

The truth about China’s J-35: Future of fighter jet or flawed prototype?

What is the top-secret 'X-37B space plane' that Boeing is building?
7

What is the top-secret 'X-37B space plane' that Boeing is building?

Looking to buy a private jet? Top 7 most luxurious options for first-time buyers
8

Looking to buy a private jet? Top 7 most luxurious options for first-time buyers