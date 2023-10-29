From Chandler Bing to Mr Treeger: Fan-favourite 'Friends' stars who have passed away

| Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 09:13 PM IST

Friends is one such iconic show whose magic will never fade away. Apart from the six main leads, the show was made strong with other side characters who gave us serious laugh attacks. Today, one of the beloved members of the show, Matthew Perry left the world, and now the world of Friends will never be the same again.



Perry is now among the Friends actors who are no longer with us, like James Michael Tyler, who famously played 'Gunther', and veteran actor Ron Liebman - Dr Leonard Green aka Rachel's dad. Here we have curated the list of our fan-favourite Friends stars who are no longer with us.

Friends star Matthew Perry

Friends star Matthew Perry is no more. Perry made millions of people laugh out loud with his sarcastic portrayal of Chandler Bing.



On (Oct 28), Perry was found in an unconscious condition in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. "We responded at 4:10 pm... It is a death investigation for a male in his 50s," a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told AFP.

(Photograph: Twitter )

'Friends' actor Mike Hagerty aka Mr Treeger dies at 67

'Friends' actor Mike Hagerty, who played the role of Mr Treeger, dies at 67. Hagerty's character was the caretaker of the building where the whole group used to live. He appeared in the iconic show in different episodes and gave comic relief with his small-screen time appearance. Some of his iconic appearances are in episodes when Joey teaches him the dance and when he mocks Rachel.

(Photograph: Twitter )

James Michael Tyler

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther in the hit TV sitcom 'Friends' has died aged 59.



The actor died after battling cancer for a prolonged period of time. Tyler may not have had the same screen time as the six other actors on 'Friends', but he made his character Gunther memorable.



In the show, Gunther worked as a waiter and manager of the coffee house, Central Perk. He had a crush on Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel throughout the series.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Ron Liebman (Dr. Leonard Green)

Rachel's dad Dr. Leonard Green! Emmy and Tony-winning actor Ron Liebman, who was part of many famous projects in his career, but cemented his name in the mind of 'Friends' fans as Rachel's father. He died in the year 2019 after battling pneumonia.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Joel Beeson

How can we forget this episode when Joey gets a job in the showroom as a perfume sprayer and as always he competes with another salesman in the showroom Todd The Hombre Man. Actor Joel Beeson played the role in the one episode titled 'The One With The Breast Milk'. Joe died in the year 2017 due to liver disease. He was 51 years old.

(Photograph: Twitter )

