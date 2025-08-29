/From Chaminda Vaas to Farveez Maharoof: Meet 8 players to take ODI hattrick for Sri Lanka, only one against India

A total of eight players have taken an ODI hattrick for Sri Lanka. Chaminda Vaas was the first one to take one in 2001 while Dilshan Madushanka is the latest one. Check all players to take a hattrick in ODIs for Sri Lanka.
Dilshan Madushanka took a hattrick against Zimbabwe in 2025 - he dismissed Sikandar Raza (bowled), Brad Evans (caught), and Richard Ngarava (bowled).
Maheesh Theekshana took a hattrick against New Zealand in 2025. He dismissed Mitchell Santner (caught), Nathan Smith (caught), and Matt Henry (caught).
Thisara Perera took a hattrick against Pakistan in 2012. He dismissed Younis Khan (caught), Shahid Afridi (caught), and Sarfraz Ahmed (caught).
Lasith Malinga has taken three hattricks for Sri Lanka in ODIs. His hattricks came against South Africa (2007), Kenya (2011), and Australia (2011).
Farveez Maharoof took hattrick against India in 2010. He dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (lbw), Praveen Kumar (bowled), and Z Khan (caught).
Shehan Madushanka took a hattrick against Bangladesh in 2018. He dismissed Mashrafe Mortaza (caught), Rubel Hossain (bowled), and Mahmudullah (caught).
Wanindu Hasaranga took hattrick against Zimbabwe in 2017. He dismissed MN Waller (bowled), DT Tiripano (lbw), and TL Chatara (bowled).
Chaninda Vaas was the first Sri Lanka bowler to take a hattrick in ODIs. His has done it twice - against Zimbabwe in 2001 and against Bangladesh in 2003.