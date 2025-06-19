/From Canada, Cyprus to Crotia: PM Modi gifts India's rich heritage pieces to world leaders

Prime Minister Modi has returned to India after completing his 3-country visit. He attended the G7 Summit in Canada’s Kananaski. From there he went on to travel to Cyprus and Croatia. During his visit, PM Modi also gifted world leaders India crafts, the carefully curated presents were heritage pieces that exhibited the country’s rich and diverse culture.
PM Modi gifted this silver candle stand to Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia. This was procured from the state of Rajasthan.
PM Narendra Modi gifted a Warli painting to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. This painting originates from the western Indian state of Maharashtra. It’s an old folk art cherished till date and has also found its place in the modern world.
PM Modi gifted Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, a silver nakkashi work box. The ebony wood box is made used carving technique and inlay method. It is a centuries old craft where fine silver sheets are carefully cut and shaped and laid piece by piece. This piece is from the Indian state of Rajasthan.
PM Modi gifted Salma Lakhani, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, a papier mache box from Jammu and Kashmir. The piece has elegance painted all over it, artisans paint Chinar leaves, which is synonymous to the Valley. It is used as a decorative piece is usually seen in bright colours.
Brazilian President Lula da Silva was gifted a cane and bamboo boat by PM Modi. The northeastern state of Meghalaya is known for its beautiful artwork exhibits the region’s rich culture. These pieces are made using natural materials and it also eco-friendly.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was gifted a brass dokra by PM Modi
Chhattisgarh’s famous Dokra art made using an ancient metal casting method called the lost-wax technique. These brass art pieces re made by tribal artisans and each piece has its own unique charm. The horse is looked at as a symbol of power, loyalty, and devotion.
French President Emmanuel Macron was presented a Dokra Nandi sculpture by PM Modi. This art was procured from Tamil Nadu and is a fine mix of traditional metal craft, made using the ancient lost-wax method. Nandi in Hinduism is known as the sacred bull and companion of Lord Shiva in scriptures.
PM Modi gifted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz a sandstone replica of the Konark Wheel from Odisha. The stone piece replicates the intricate carvings on the original piece of art. It is a 13th century wonder and a symbol of the country’s culture. The wheel is also seen in Indian currency notes, it signifies 24 spokes, representing 24 hours of the day.
PM Modi presented President South Korea Lee Jae-myung a Madhubani painting. It is a famous work of art from the state of Bihar. It is art traditionally passed down from generation to generation. This art is vibrant and colourful were previously made on mud walls and during festivities. Now, due to modernisation artists also make print of these and paint it on canvas as well. Most artists use nature dyes to make this painting.