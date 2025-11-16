/From Cameron Green to Matheesha Pathirana, 5 players that could headline IPL 2026 auctions

From Green to Pathirana here is a look at five players that could headline IPL 2026 auctions. After Saturday’s retention deadline day, teams will be prepared to bid for players in the IPL 2026 auctions which also consist of star names like Russell, Maxwell and Venkatesh Iyer.
Cameron Green is poised to be one of the standout names who could headline the IPL 2026 auctions, thanks to his rare blend of power, versatility, and multi-phase impact. As a batting all-rounder capable of dominating both pace and spin, Green brings explosive middle-order hitting and the ability to steady an innings when required.
Andre Russell could easily emerge as one of the biggest headline attractions at the IPL 2026 auctions if he enters the pool, given his reputation as one of the most destructive T20 all-rounders in the world. Known for his unparalleled power-hitting, Russell can change the course of a match within a few overs, making him a perennial game-changer in franchise cricket.
Glenn Maxwell is another marquee name who could headline the IPL 2026 auctions, thanks to his unmatched ability to influence games with both bat and ball. A proven IPL superstar, Maxwell’s explosive batting—especially his dominance in the middle overs—makes him one of the most dangerous stroke-makers in T20 cricket.
Venkatesh Iyer could be one of the prominent Indian names to headline the IPL 2026 auctions, thanks to his valuable all-round skill set and growing reputation as a flexible T20 performer. Known for his powerful stroke play at the top of the order, Iyer has shown an ability to produce quick starts and shift momentum early in the innings.
Matheesha Pathirana is likely to be one of the most sought-after names who could headline the IPL 2026 auctions, given his rapid rise as one of the world’s most exciting T20 fast-bowling talents. Known for his slinging action reminiscent of Lasith Malinga, Pathirana has already earned a reputation as a deadly death-overs specialist, consistently delivering pinpoint yorkers and deceptive slower balls under pressure.