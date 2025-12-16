/From Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone: Meet 5 most expensive IPL 2026 overseas buys

Check out IPL 2026’s top five most expensive overseas buys, from Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone, showcasing the big-money international stars franchises invested in for a stronger lineup.
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas buy of IPL 2026, with KKR securing him for INR 25.2 crore. His ability to bat and bowl makes him a key asset for Kolkata’s title ambitions.
Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana went to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 18 crore after a fierce bidding war. Known for his deadly pace and accuracy, he strengthens KKR’s bowling attack for the upcoming season.
England’s power-hitter Liam Livingstone was snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13 crore. His ability to clear the boundary and stabilise the innings makes him a strong addition to SRH’s middle order.
Bangladeshi left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman joined KKR for INR 9.2 crore. Known for his sharp cutters and deceptive pace, he adds variety and control to Kolkata’s bowling lineup.
Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 8.6 crore. Despite being available for just four games, his aggressive batting and sharp keeping skills make him a valuable short-term addition.