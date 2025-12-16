LOGIN
From Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone: Meet 5 most expensive IPL 2026 overseas buys

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 21:27 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 21:27 IST

Check out IPL 2026’s top five most expensive overseas buys, from Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone, showcasing the big-money international stars franchises invested in for a stronger lineup.

Cameron Green
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Cameron Green

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas buy of IPL 2026, with KKR securing him for INR 25.2 crore. His ability to bat and bowl makes him a key asset for Kolkata’s title ambitions.

Matheesha Pathirana
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana went to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 18 crore after a fierce bidding war. Known for his deadly pace and accuracy, he strengthens KKR’s bowling attack for the upcoming season.

Liam Livingstone
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Liam Livingstone

England’s power-hitter Liam Livingstone was snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13 crore. His ability to clear the boundary and stabilise the innings makes him a strong addition to SRH’s middle order.

Mustafizur Rahman
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladeshi left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman joined KKR for INR 9.2 crore. Known for his sharp cutters and deceptive pace, he adds variety and control to Kolkata’s bowling lineup.

Josh Inglis
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Josh Inglis

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 8.6 crore. Despite being available for just four games, his aggressive batting and sharp keeping skills make him a valuable short-term addition.

