From Burkina Faso to Mali: West Africa's new wave of coups

Mali

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is overthrown in August 2020 after several months of street protests as the impoverished nation also struggles with an Islamic insurgency.

In May 2021 the military takes over yet again after the civilian leaders of an interim government remove soldiers from some key posts.

On July 20, army strongman Colonel Assimi Goita survives an assassination attempt at a mosque in Bamako.

Placed under embargo by West African neighbours, the generals have since turned to Moscow and Russian military contracters Wagner, sparking a row with France, Mali's traditional ally.

(Photograph:Reuters)