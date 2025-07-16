From BTS to Blackpink: Korean Dramas that had cameos of K-pop Stars

From surprise cameos to lead roles, K-pop stars like BTS's V and Blackpink's Ji-soo are proving their acting talents along with singing talent. These dramas are a treat for both K-drama lovers and K-pop fans alike.
Korean Pop or K-pop is one of the trendiest music styles taking over the world. Also, Korean drama, or K-drama, has become popular in recent years. It can be easily seen that the two art forms, when combined create compelling and entertaining stories for fans. Here is a curated list of the best K-dramas featuring your favorite K-pop stars to steal your hearts with their dual talents.
Streaming on: Netflix
Soloist IU stars as Jang Man-wol, a cursed hotel owner for ghosts. Jang meets a new manager who slowly unravels her tragic past. Though known as a solo artist now, IU started in the K-pop girl group f(x). The popular Korean drama is a mysterious, supernatural romance with a compelling plot.
Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video
A crown prince loses his memory and ends up living as a commoner for 100 days. He unintentionally marries a woman from a noble family. Doh Kyung-soo, popularly known as D.O., stars as the crown prince in this historical rom-com Korean drama. D.O is an ex member of the South Korean boy band EXO.
Streaming on: Netflix
Starring Lee Jun-young (U-KISS), JR (NU'EST) and Yoon Ji-sung (Wanna One) as members of a fictional band Luna. Yoon Tae-In (Lee Jun-Young) is the leader of the band and suffers from sleepwalking. The drama dives into the pressures of fame, mental health and healing through love and music.
Streaming on: Netflix
Set in an arts high school, the iconic drama stars Suzy (miss A), Taecyeon (2 PM), IU and Wooyoung (2 PM). The story follows six students at Kirin Art High School chasing a dream of becoming successful K-pop stars. The show is inspiring imcluding real life K-pop idols from the industry.
Streaming on: Netflix
The popular historical K- drama stars IU as a modern day woman. Hae soo (IU) travels back in the era of Goryeo dynasty and finds herself entangles in royal politics and romance. The show is known for its heartbreaking tale of love, fate and betrayal.
Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video
V (Kim Taehyung), a member of renowned group BTS plays the character of Han Sung, one of the main warriors of Hwarang. Set in the Silla Dynasty, this historical drama follows an elite group of warriors known as Hwarang. As the friendships evolve and love triangles bloom, political secrets and royal identities are revealed in this youth drama.
Streaming on: JioHotstar
Snowdrop is known for starring a member from famous group Blackpink. Set in the 1987 Korea, Ji-soo plays the role of Eun Young-Ro, a college girl who hides an injured man from the government. Snowdrop is a tragic love story wrapped in a political tension.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Idol: The Coup follows the journey of a five member girl group named Cotton Candy. Ahn Hee-yeon (EXID's Hani), Kwak Si-yang, Kim Minkyu, Exy (WJSN) and more portray the hardships of the group to find success. Despite all the struggles, the drama celebrates female friendships, resilience and self worth.