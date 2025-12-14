/From Brown University to Virginia Tech: 7 deadliest shootings on US college campuses

Gun violence on United States college campuses continues to raise important questions about safety in spaces meant for learning. The shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, brought renewed global attention to the issue. Two people were killed while several others injured after a gunman opened fire inside a classroom at the US Ivy League school. The suspect, who was described as wearing dark clothing and estimated to be in his 30s is still at large. While investigations continue, the incident has once again underscored the lasting trauma such attacks inflict on academic communities. Below is a factual account of seven of the deadliest shootings on US college campuses.