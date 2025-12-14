/From Brown University to Virginia Tech: 7 deadliest shootings on US college campuses

LOGIN
Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Dec 14, 2025, 14:48 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 14:49 IST

Two people were killed while several others injured after a gunman opened fire inside a classroom at the US Ivy League school. The suspect, who was described as wearing dark clothing and estimated to be in his 30s is still at large. 

1 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Gun violence on United States college campuses continues to raise important questions about safety in spaces meant for learning. The shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, brought renewed global attention to the issue. Two people were killed while several others injured after a gunman opened fire inside a classroom at the US Ivy League school. The suspect, who was described as wearing dark clothing and estimated to be in his 30s is still at large. While investigations continue, the incident has once again underscored the lasting trauma such attacks inflict on academic communities. Below is a factual account of seven of the deadliest shootings on US college campuses.

Virginia Tech, April 16, 2007
2 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

A student named Seung-Hui Cho carried out two coordinated attacks on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, killing a total of 32 students and faculty members before taking his own life. According to Virginia State Police, the shootings occurred inside a residence hall and an academic building, making it the deadliest campus shooting in US history. At the time it was considered as the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in US history.

University of Texas at Austin, August 1, 1966
3 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

A 25-year-old former marine and engineering student Charles Whitman of the University of Texas, climbed the university’s clock tower and opened fire on people below, brutally killing 15 and wounding more than 30. Austin police later shot the gunman. The University of Texas has described the attack as a turning point in public awareness of mass shootings.

Umpqua Community College, October 1, 2015
4 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Nine people, including a English professor, were killed when a 26-year-old gunman opened fire during a writing class in Roseburg, Oregon. Reuters reported that the attacker died by suicide after exchanging gunfire with responding officers.

Michigan State University, February 13, 2023
5 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

A 43-year-old gunman shot and killed three students and injured five others inside an academic building and the student union. According to Reuters, the suspect later killed himself off campus and had a history of mental illness.

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, December 6, 2023
6 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Three professors were killed when a lone shooter opened fire inside UNLV’s business school building. Las Vegas police said the gunman was killed during a shootout outside the facility, although they declined to publicly identify the assailant.

University of Virginia, November 13, 2022
7 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Three members of the university’s football team were fatally shot as a student opened fire at a bus full of students returning from a class trip. University officials said two other students were wounded, and the suspect was captured after a 12-hour campus lockdown.

Northern Arizona University, October 9, 2015
8 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

One student was killed and three others wounded when a 18-year-old freshman opened fire in the campus of Northern Arizona University. According to Reuters, campus Police Chief said the suspected gunman, Steven Jones pulled the handgun in a confrontation with several students.

