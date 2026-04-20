/From Brock Lesnar to John Cena: 5 WWE icons who retired since 2025

The wrestling landscape has shifted. From Brock Lesnar and John Cena to AJ Styles, check out 5 major WWE icons who have retired from in-ring competition since 2025.
The "Beast Incarnate" is the latest WWE icon to retire from in-ring competition. After his loss to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, Lesnar left his wrestling gear in the center of the ring, signaling the end of a glorious 24-year career. He exits the sport widely regarded as one of the most dominant athletes in WWE history.
After announcing his intention to step away, the "Phenomenal One" is hanging up his boots this year. The newest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2026), Styles made his final appearance on WWE programming in February before returning to Las Vegas to accept his prestigious honor.
John Cena was the first to embark on a full retirement tour, giving fans a proper farewell. He announced his decision to step aside midway through 2024, culminating in a run that saw him dominate social media trends. Though he won his record-breaking 17th title at WrestleMania last year, he ultimately fell to Gunther in his final match.
The WCW and WWE legend competed in his final match against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event in July 2025. His retirement brought an end to one of the most explosive careers in industry history, closing the chapter on a performer who dominated the squared circle for decades.
The iconic tag team of D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley called time on their illustrious careers following their final match at TNA Bound For Glory. As one of the most decorated tag teams in history—holding championships across ECW, WCW, WWE, and TNA—their retirement marked the end of a cornerstone act in professional wrestling.