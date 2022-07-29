From Brittney Griner to Paul Whelan: Who are the Americans held captive abroad?

The plight of Americans detained by foreign governments has moved into the spotlight with the case of US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is on trial in Moscow on drug charges.

Since she was arrested in February, US President Joe Biden has faced increasing pressure to bring home detained Americans. Although the US government does not provide figures, there are more than 60 such detainees, according to the James Foley Foundation, named after an American journalist abducted and killed in Syria.

The foundation says US citizens are wrongfully detained in about 18 countries. Most are held by US adversaries such as Iran, Russia, and Venezuela, which seek either cash or major changes in US foreign policy for their release.

These are some of the US citizens and residents whose detentions are designated as "wrongful" by Washington, and the countries holding them.

(Text: Reuters)