(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons )

The British empire

At its zenith in the early 20th century, the British Empire had the control of close to a quarter of the earth's surface as well as population. The saying, “The sun never sets on the British Empire,” correctly described its global presence, with colonies spanning across Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Oceania. Most of the British Empire’s territories, including India later gained independence after World War II, which significantly weakened the power of United Kingdom.