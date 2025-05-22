Published: May 22, 2025, 16:15 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 16:15 IST
These empires defined both conquests and cultures. Here's a look at some of the greatest empires the world has ever known, judged by territorial reach and historical impact.
1 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)
The world and empires
The echoes of the enduring legacy of several great empires refuse to fade, whose influence, size, and resilience shaped the course of world history. These empires defined both conquests and cultures. Here's a look at some of the greatest empires the world has ever known, judged by territorial reach and historical impact.
2 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)
The British empire
At its zenith in the early 20th century, the British Empire had the control of close to a quarter of the earth's surface as well as population. The saying, “The sun never sets on the British Empire,” correctly described its global presence, with colonies spanning across Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Oceania. Most of the British Empire’s territories, including India later gained independence after World War II, which significantly weakened the power of United Kingdom.
3 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons, National Palace Museum)
The Mongol empire
Founded in 1206 by Genghis Khan, the Mongol Empire came to be known as the largest contiguous land empire in history. By the late 13th century, the Mongol empire stretched from Central Europe to the Sea of Japan, uniting diverse cultures under a single, and undeniably brutal, administrative structure. what rose from a collection of nomadic tribes in central Asia, later gave birth to several offshoots like the Timurid Empire and the Yuan dynasty, that ruled Persia and China.
4 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)
The Russian empire
Formally declared itself in 1721, the Russian Empire reached its maximum territorial extent by 1895. The empire spanned across Eurasia and also played a crucial role in European geopolitics. As a result of its size and influence, the empire played an important role in preventing Napoleon’s conquest of Europe.
5 / 7
(Photograph:The Latin Library)
The Spanish empire
As one of the first global empires, Spain’s reign began in the 1490s and ultimately lasted till 1976. The empire ushered in the Age of Discovery and held vast territories across the continents like Americas, Asia, and Europe.
6 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)
The Umayyad Caliphate
Established in about 661 CE, the Umayyad Caliphate went on to become the largest empire in history by area during the time. The empire stretched from Spain in the west to India in the east, further influencing Islamic, cultural, and political traditions across these territories.
7 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)
The Achaemenid (Persian) empire
Founded by Cyrus the Great in 559 BCE, the Persian Empire had covered much of the modern-day Iran, Central Asia, and Egypt. The empire, known for its advanced administration and infrastructure, had lasted nearly 200 years until its fall to Alexander the Great.