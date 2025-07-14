LOGIN
From Brian Lara to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 batters fastest to 10000 Test runs

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 17:09 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 17:09 IST

From Brian Lara to Sachin Tendulkar, here is a look at five batters with fastest  10000 Test runs. The list also features legendary players like Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara and Steve Smith.

1. Brian Lara (West Indies) – 195 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Brian Lara (West Indies) – 195 innings

West Indies great Brian Lara scored 11593 runs in 131 matches playing for the West Indies and holds the joint record for the fastest 10000 runs in Tests. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket with 400.

2. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 195 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 195 innings

India’s Sachin Tendulkar ranks joint first with Lara having completed his tally of 10000 runs in 195 innings. He holds the record for most Test runs with 15921 runs and is considered one of the greatest batters of all time.

3. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 195 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 195 innings

Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara is next on the chart taking 195 innings as well to complete 10000 runs in the red-ball format. The former captain amassed 12400 runs in 134 matches and is the nation’s highest scorer in the format.

4. Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 196 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 196 innings

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is fourth on the list with 196 innings he took to reach the magical five-figure mark. He scored 13378 runs in 168 matches and sits second on the list for most runs scored in Test match cricket.

5. Steve Smith (Australia) – 205 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Steve Smith (Australia) – 205 innings

Australia’s Steve Smith took 205 innings to complete 10000 runs in the longest format of the game. Smith remains one of the successful players in Australian Test cricket having also won the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2023.

