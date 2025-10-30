/From Brian Lara to Alastair Cook, top 5 left-handers with most Test double hundreds

Several batting icons in each passing decade have left a lasting impact on cricket, with stylish left-handers among them. Here, let’s look at the top five left-handed batters with the most Test double tons.
Former Sri Lankan captain and keeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara tops this list with a record 11 Test double hundreds to his name. Second on the overall list, only behind the great Sir Donald Bradman (12), Sangakkara had perhaps the most decorated Test career, spanning 15 years. In 134 matches, he scored over 12,400 runs, averaging above 57.
Next on this, and the overall list, is another Test giant, Brian Lara. A generational talent, Lara, has the highest Test score (400*) among all players to his name, while averaging nearly 53 in 131 Tests. The stylish left-hander had scored nine double centuries.
Another A-lister on this list is former South Africa captain and opener, Graeme Smith. Known for his solid starts at the top, not to mention countless batting and captaincy records, Smith has smashed five Test hundreds to date. In 117 Tests, Smith has scored 9265 runs.
Batting great and ex-English captain, Alastair Cook, has collected as many Test double hundreds (5) as Smith. A top-of-the-line Test batter, Cook often cooked many oppositions with his countless knocks. In a 12-year career, where he played 161 Tests, Cook scored 12,472 Test runs.
Smith’s former opener and Test hero, Gary Kirsten, occupies the fifth spot with three Test double tons besides his name. In 101 Tests for South Africa, Kirsten amassed 7289 runs, with 275 being his highest.