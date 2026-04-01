Highest individual score on IPL debut - Cooper Connolly joins Brendon McCullum and Mike Hussey in elite list

Brendon McCullum's 158 not out in 2008 remains highest individual score on IPL debut followed by Mike Hussey 116 not out for CSK (2008), Shaun Marsh 84 not out for KXIP (2008), Kyle Mayers 73 for LSG (2023), and Cooper Connolly 72 for PBKS (2006).
Brendon McCullum started the IPL career and the tournament itself with a bang when his smashed 158 not out back in 2008 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
This remains are highest individual score by a player on IPL debut till date.
Aussie Mike Hussey, playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in his IPL debut match, hit 116 not out against Kings XI Punjab, also in 2008.
Another Aussie Shaun Marsh, playing for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) now Punjab Kings, scored 84 not out against Deccan Charges - now SunRisers Hyderabad - in his IPL debut match, also in 2008.
West Indies batter Kyle Mayers, playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in his debut IPL match, hit 73 including a 28-ball fifty, against Delhi Capitals in 2023.
Aussie Cooper Connolly, making his IPL debut in 2026 for Punjab Kings, scored 72 not out against Gujarat Titans in a tense chase and led the team to win.