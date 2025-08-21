/From Breaking Bad to Paatal Lok: Watch 7 Best Crime Web Series on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Other OTT

LOGIN
Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 11:07 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 11:07 IST

Are you a fan of crime dramas? Then we have just the shows for you to check out. From Breaking Bad to Paatal Lok, here are seven of the best series on streaming.

1 / 8
(Photograph: WION Web Team)

Crime dramas have always had a very strong fanbase. They excel at blending suspense, mystery, and unforgettable storytelling. From global cult classics to Indian gems, here are seven of the best crime web series streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other OTT platforms.

Breaking Bad
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Breaking Bad

One of the most celebrated shows of all time, Breaking Bad follows Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who turns to making meth after a cancer diagnosis. You can watch the show on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Peaky Blinders

Set in post-World War I Birmingham, Peaky Blinders centres on the Shelby family and their rise in the world of organised crime. You can watch the show on Netflix.

Kerala Crime Files
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Kerala Crime Files

Kerala Crime Files revolves around a murder investigation in Kochi. The show’s realistic storytelling and attention to detail make it a must-watch. You can watch the show on JioHotstar.

The Sopranos
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Sopranos

The Sopranos takes viewers inside the life of mob boss Tony Soprano as he balances family life with his criminal empire. You can watch the show on JioHotstar.

Delhi Crime
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Delhi Crime

Based on real events, Delhi Crime focuses on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case and the Delhi police’s pursuit of justice. You can watch the show on Netflix.

The Wire
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Wire

Widely considered one of the greatest series ever made, The Wire goes beyond cops and criminals to examine the moral implications and hypocrisy of the War on Drugs. You can watch the show on JioHotstar.

Paatal Lok
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Paatal Lok

A neo-noir thriller, Paatal Lok follows a disillusioned cop investigating a high-profile case that leads him into the darker sides of society. You can watch the show on Amazon Prime Video.

