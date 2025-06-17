LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Bin Laden's killing to Iran-Israel war: US presidents at work in White House Situation Room

From Bin Laden's killing to Iran-Israel war: US presidents at work in White House Situation Room

Navashree Nandini
Authored By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 15:46 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 15:46 IST

Several US presidents were seen in White House Situation Room at crucial moments in American history: Here's a list

Several US presidents seen at the Situation Room
1 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters, White House, NSA archives)

Several US presidents seen at the Situation Room

The Situation Room is an intelligence management complex on the ground floor of the West Wing of the White House. Several US presidents were seen in the room at crucial moments

Trump heads to US Situation Room amid heightened Israel-Iran tensions
2 / 7
(Photograph:Image from 2020 | White House)

Trump heads to US Situation Room amid heightened Israel-Iran tensions

US President Donald Trump has requested that the National Security Council be prepared in the Situation Room as he left G7

Donald Trump in situation room in 2019
3 / 7
(Photograph:White House)

Donald Trump in situation room in 2019

Trump was seen stone-faced and formal in a suit as he watched the execution and aftermath of the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris in situation room
4 / 7
(Photograph:X/Joe Biden)

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris in situation room

Former President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris were seen in the situation room after Trump survived an assassination attempt in 2024 during campaign rally

Barack Obama in situation room
5 / 7
(Photograph:White House)

Barack Obama in situation room

Former President Barack Obama in a meeting in the White House Situation Room to discuss the mission to kill Osama bin Laden. Then-Vice President Joe Biden was also present

George W. Bush in situation room
6 / 7
(Photograph:White House)

George W. Bush in situation room

Former President George W. Bush with his National Security team in the White House Situation Room on March 10, 2006, on the latest developments in Iraq

Bill Clinton in situation room
7 / 7
(Photograph:Via NSAArchives)

Bill Clinton in situation room

In 1994, former President Bill Clinton is seen during a meeting of the National Security Council 'Principals Committee' concerning Bosnia

