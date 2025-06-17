/From Bin Laden's killing to Iran-Israel war: US presidents at work in White House Situation Room

Several US presidents were seen in White House Situation Room at crucial moments in American history: Here's a list
The Situation Room is an intelligence management complex on the ground floor of the West Wing of the White House. Several US presidents were seen in the room at crucial moments
US President Donald Trump has requested that the National Security Council be prepared in the Situation Room as he left G7
Trump was seen stone-faced and formal in a suit as he watched the execution and aftermath of the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019
Former President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris were seen in the situation room after Trump survived an assassination attempt in 2024 during campaign rally
Former President Barack Obama in a meeting in the White House Situation Room to discuss the mission to kill Osama bin Laden. Then-Vice President Joe Biden was also present
Former President George W. Bush with his National Security team in the White House Situation Room on March 10, 2006, on the latest developments in Iraq
In 1994, former President Bill Clinton is seen during a meeting of the National Security Council 'Principals Committee' concerning Bosnia