Billionaires without degrees: Meet the tycoons who didn't finish college

Steve Jobs

Did you know that the co-founder of Apple was a college dropout? Steve Jobs enrolled at Reed College in 1972 but dropped out just six months later. However, he continued living on campus with friends. Later, along with his high school friend Steve Wozniak, he started working on his passion. A few years later, they founded Apple in Jobs' garage. At the time of his death in 2011, his net worth was approximately $7 billion.