Billionaires without degrees: Meet the tycoons who didn't finish college

Bill Gates
The story of Bill Gates is a source of inspiration for many. Harvard’s most successful dropout left college to pursue his passion and built a company that revolutionised the tech world. In 1975, he co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Paul Allen. By 1987, Gates had amassed a net worth of $1.25 billion, becoming the youngest-ever billionaire at age 31. Today, his net worth is estimated at $106.3 billion.
Steve Jobs
Did you know that the co-founder of Apple was a college dropout? Steve Jobs enrolled at Reed College in 1972 but dropped out just six months later. However, he continued living on campus with friends. Later, along with his high school friend Steve Wozniak, he started working on his passion. A few years later, they founded Apple in Jobs' garage. At the time of his death in 2011, his net worth was approximately $7 billion.
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg dropped out of Harvard to focus on developing Facebook. Today, he's one of the richest people in the world, with an estimated net worth of $168 billion.
Jan Koum
Life feels incomplete without WhatsApp in today’s world. But did you know that its co-founder, Jan Koum, didn’t complete his college education? He co-founded the mobile messaging service in 2009, which was later acquired by Facebook for $22 billion in cash.
Evan Williams
Evan Williams grew up on his family's soybean and corn farm and went on to start not one but three digital publishing companies: Blogger, Twitter and Medium. With a net worth of $ 2 billion, he never completed his studies and was a University of Nebraska dropout.
Lawrence Ellison
Larry Ellison, chairman and co-founder of Oracle, left college, not once but twice - first at the University of Illinois, then at the the University of Chicago. Despite this, he went on to build one of the most successful tech companies. His current net worth stands at around $155.4 billion.