/From Bhuvneshwar to Bumrah: 4 Pacers with Most IPL 3-Fers

The IPL is the ultimate proving ground for pacers, where match-winning spells are measured by the ability to dismantle top-order batting lineups. Over the years, several elite pacers have dominated the tournament. Here is a look at the bowlers with the most three-wicket hauls in IPL history.
Mumbai Indians' spearhead Jasprit Bumrah leads the charts for pacers with the most three-wicket hauls in IPL history. With 25 three-fers to his name, he remains the gold standard for pace bowling consistency in the league.
Following Bumrah in second place is RCB quick Bhuvneshwar Kumar. After his stellar spell against the Delhi Capitals, Bhuvneshwar reached his 20th career three-wicket haul, cementing his place as one of the most prolific wicket-takers in tournament history.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest death bowlers to play the game, former Mumbai Indians legend Lasith Malinga sits third on this list. He accumulated 19 three-wicket hauls during his illustrious, four-time championship-winning career.
A T20 specialist with a knack for picking wickets at the death, Harshal Patel holds the fourth spot with 17 three-wicket hauls. Currently representing SRH in IPL 2026, Patel continues to be a reliable strike bowler whenever called upon.