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From Bhuvneshwar to Bumrah: 4 Pacers with Most IPL 3-Fers

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 28, 2026, 24:36 IST | Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 24:36 IST

The IPL is the ultimate proving ground for pacers, where match-winning spells are measured by the ability to dismantle top-order batting lineups. Over the years, several elite pacers have dominated the tournament. Here is a look at the bowlers with the most three-wicket hauls in IPL history.

Jasprit Bumrah – 25*
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(Photograph: Others)

Jasprit Bumrah – 25*

Mumbai Indians' spearhead Jasprit Bumrah leads the charts for pacers with the most three-wicket hauls in IPL history. With 25 three-fers to his name, he remains the gold standard for pace bowling consistency in the league.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 20*
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(Photograph: X/@IPL)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 20*

Following Bumrah in second place is RCB quick Bhuvneshwar Kumar. After his stellar spell against the Delhi Capitals, Bhuvneshwar reached his 20th career three-wicket haul, cementing his place as one of the most prolific wicket-takers in tournament history.

Lasith Malinga – 19
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(Photograph: Others)

Lasith Malinga – 19

Widely regarded as one of the greatest death bowlers to play the game, former Mumbai Indians legend Lasith Malinga sits third on this list. He accumulated 19 three-wicket hauls during his illustrious, four-time championship-winning career.

Harshal Patel – 17*
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(Photograph: Others)

Harshal Patel – 17*

A T20 specialist with a knack for picking wickets at the death, Harshal Patel holds the fourth spot with 17 three-wicket hauls. Currently representing SRH in IPL 2026, Patel continues to be a reliable strike bowler whenever called upon.

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