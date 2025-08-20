/From Bengal Files to Padmaavat, how these 14 films polarised politics and public opinion, caused uproar: India's era of divisive cinema in pics

Chhaava (2025) is the retelling of the life and death of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, particularly his resistance against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film sparked controversy over historical inaccuracies, with the makers having to remove a dance scene. The film also faced accusations of promoting Hindu-Muslim tensions, particularly after a group demanded the erasing of Aurangazeb's tomb, resulting in violence in the western city of Nagpur. BJP-ruled states gave tax exemptions to the film, even as it sparked debates on historical sensitivities.

Sambhaji 1689 (2014) is a Marathi-language film about the same topic, which received some criticism for historical inaccuracies. In both films, an attempt was made to portray Sambhaji’s legacy as central to modern Hindutva political narratives.

