/From Belgium to Spain: Top 7 countries with the highest voter turnout in the world

National Voters' Day 2026: Voter turnout varies significantly globally, often influenced by institutional factors like compulsory voting and the ease of the registration process. Based on data released by the World Economic Forum in 2018, Belgium has topped the chart.
Belgium tops the list with the highest voter turnout at 87.2 per cent in 2014. The country follows a system of compulsory voting, which legally requires citizens to participate in elections. This policy, combined with strong civic awareness and easy access to polling stations, ensures consistently high participation. As a result, Belgium is often cited as a global example of maximum electoral engagement, according to a report in the World Economic Forum.
In 2014, Sweden recorded an impressive voter turnout of 82.6 per cent, reflecting deep public trust in democratic institutions. High political awareness, transparent governance, and efficient election management encourage citizens to vote. Sweden’s strong welfare state and inclusive political culture motivate voters to actively shape policies, making elections a widely participated civic responsibility rather than a mere formality.
South Korea’s voter turnout stands at 77.9 per cent, driven largely by heightened political mobilisation. The 2017 election followed major political upheaval, which significantly boosted public engagement. Citizens viewed voting as a powerful tool for accountability and reform. Strong media coverage, urban accessibility, and growing youth participation further contributed to South Korea’s high electoral turnout.
Israel recorded a voter turnout of 76.1 per cent, reflecting the high political involvement of its citizens in 2015. Frequent elections, coalition politics, and security-related issues keep voters deeply invested in political outcomes. A strong sense of civic duty and the perception that every vote matters in a fragmented political system continue to drive high participation during national elections.
In 2017, New Zealand achieved a voter turnout of 75.7 per cent, supported by transparent electoral processes and strong public trust. Easy voter registration, advance voting options, and inclusive policies encourage participation. The country’s political stability and emphasis on representation, including Māori voters, help sustain steady engagement, making elections accessible and meaningful for a wide section of society.
Germany reported a voter turnout of 69.1 per cent, marking a recovery from earlier declines in 2017. Increased political competition, debates on immigration and economic policy, and the rise of new parties motivated voters. Germany’s strong democratic institutions, combined with public discourse around national identity and governance, played a key role in drawing citizens back to polling booths.
France recorded a turnout of 67.9 per cent during the 2017 elections, reflecting moderate but stable participation, marking the seventh country in the world with the highest voter turnout. The contest saw significant political shifts, with new leadership emerging outside traditional parties. While voter fatigue remains a challenge, high-stakes debates on economic reform, globalisation, and national security encouraged a substantial section of the electorate to vote.