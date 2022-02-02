From Beijing Olympics to Indo-Pak series: When politics and sports collided

India tour Pakistan in 2004 after 15-long years due to political tension

Sourav Ganguly-led India toured Pakistan in 2004 after 15-long years on the back of Indo-Pak political tension. Back then, Team India had not visited their arch-rivals for a long time due to the armed-conflict over the long running dispute regarding the sovereignty of Kashmir. It was a historic tour, where thousands of Indians travelled to the neighbouring country to watch the proceedings.

Ganguly-led India returned victorious, winning the five ODIs 3-2 and three Tests 2-1. Thus, politics played a huge role in keeping the tour at bay for long before it finally went ahead in early 2004. Since the Mumbai terror attacks in late 2008, both sides meet each other in multi-nation or ICC events due to the political tension among the two countries.

(Photograph:AFP)