/From beetles to lead: The shocking history of lipsticks that could kill

Even today, rumours persist about lead in lipstick. Modern regulations allow only trace amounts considered harmless, often resulting from natural contamination in mineral pigments. Meanwhile, newer concerns, such as parabens and microplastics, reflect shifting fears rather than the acute toxicity of the past. From crushed bugs to coal tar and lead, lipstick’s history mirrors society’s willingness to risk health for beauty. Thanks to science and consumer pressure, today's lipsticks are safer than ever. Yet the story of poison-tipped glamour remains a striking reminder of beauty’s hidden cost through the ages.

