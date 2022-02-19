From Battle of Marib to Arab Springs: Why Yemen is at war?

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen destroyed a communications system on Monday used for drone attacks and located near the telecoms ministry in Sanaa.

Riyadh intervened in the Yemeni civil war in 2015 to support the government against the Houthi rebels, who control a large part of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched two missile attacks at the United Arab Emirates last month as a punishment for backing militias that joined the battle against the group in energy-rich Marib, the Saudi-backed government's last northern stronghold.

Escalations by both sides have further dimmed peace prospects in the conflict that enters its seventh year in March.